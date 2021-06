Dafne Schippers finished fourth in the 100 meters in a time of 11.41 at athletics competitions in Lucerne, Switzerland. That was a disappointing time, but in the rainy weather most times were somewhat disappointing. Marie-Josée Ta Lou from Ivory Coast won in 11.09. Marije van Hunenstijn, who, like Schippers, competes in the 100 meters at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, finished sixth in 11.50.



