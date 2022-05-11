Athlete Dafne Schippers will participate in the FBK Games on June 6. The organization of the athletics event in Hengelo announced this on Wednesday. Schippers will start on Whit Monday in the 100 meters. It will be one of her first games of the season.

Under her new coach Wigert Thunnissen, the two-time world champion in the 200 meters is working on a return at a level. The Tokyo Olympics ended in disappointment for her.

,,I have worked incredibly hard and in detail on my recovery, together with a new team of strength trainers and Wigert, to gradually get back to match fitness. We have made great strides", says Schippers via the FBK Games. ,,I'm really looking forward to being back at the start in Hengelo. I have so many great memories of the FBK Games and it's just nice to run in front of a home crowd again. That always gives me something extra."

Competition director Ellen van Langen is delighted with the arrival of Schippers. ,,I am very happy that Dafne has chosen the FBK Games again. It’s been a while since the athletics world has seen her in action and I expect a very enthusiastic home crowd to see Dafne shine again,” said Van Langen.

Schippers is not the only attraction at the race that is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold race cycle. Femke Bol (400 meters hurdles) and the Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, the world record holder, have also promised to come to Hengelo.