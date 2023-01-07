On January 4, she turned 18, but Dafne keen I didn’t plan to do anything waitcial to celebrate, except for “a quiet dinner with friends from Madrid,” explains the actress with a half smile on the other side of the Zoom. She speaks from the city of eat mesis, has grown between its banks and those of the Manzanares. “I was born in Chamberí, but I grew up in La Latina. It is my neighborhood of all life. Madrid seems to me to be an impressive cultural center and it has an incredible music and film industry, ”she explains calmly, although inside she is euphoric. “I have a project, I can’t talk about it, but I’m very excited, I really want to do it.” Only a few days later she will reveal that she will be one of the pros.protagonists of The acolytenew universe series stars Warsin which he will share the cast with Carrie-Anne Moss (matrix) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim). “Am super excited to be part of the family stars WarsI have been a fan of this series since I was seven years old. When I auditioned, I didn’t care who was going to be in the series, I just wanted to be in the project. The story and the characters are precious, ”she points out in a voice note after the announcement, respecting the secrecy around the project. It will be his first adult role, after making his Hollywood debut in a big way at the age of 12 with Logan —one of the Marvel superheroes where she stole the screen from Hugh Jackman— and carry the weight of dark matterHBO+ fantasy series that is now ending after three seasons in which he has worked alongside Lin Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy.

Does it feel like a lot of pressure to be chosen at the age of 15 to lead a series with such a cast?

It’s scary, really, but it’s a lot of fun and they’ve been like family to me. Lin is an amazing person and I have grown a lot because of him. The entire cast has made me feel very protected, but it is true that there has been a lot of pressureno.

Why are fantasy series so attractive?

It may be a form of escapism, but at the same time I think fantasy is a metaphor for our world. A different way of explaining what happens.

His parents [María Fernández Ache y Will Keen] They are part of this industry, you grew up between filming and theater, did you consider doing something else?

As a child, I had an obsession with documents.animals, but I found out that you had to study biology and that for that you had to studylearn math, and I’m bad at math, no, the following. My parents were actors and that interested me, but I was more interested in recording animals and traveling. The cinema had always love ittadoI grew up in a very cultured house, a bit repellent for other children. I entered the world of acting because I suffered basmuch bullying as a child. My mother had a friend who was doing an announcement, they needed a girl and they thought that this could distract me from what she is going through at school. I made that short and I had a blast. So I wanted to start doing ouchdictions And so my first series arrived, which was recorded in Rascafría.

It was in 2014, Refugees [con Natalia Tena].

I told my parents that it had been the best summer of my life and that I would rather do that than have a summer vacation for the rest of my life because I have never been happier.

In other words, the interpretation was a refuge from harassment. Now there is a lot of talk about raising awareness about the bullyingIs more attention being paid to these issues?

I began to suffer bullying at about the age of seven and until the end of primary school. I think it was because, first of all, I was educated in a very strange way. We didn’t have TV, we watched movies from the fifties in black and white and my parents work in the theater… But what they laughed at above all was my physique, because the childrenus They’re such smacks, they touch your nose with what they know affects you. If you go beyond bullies, they pass on you. It’s that simple, if you show them you’re weak they go for the throat. If not, they pass on you.

She started working as a child and has seen the rise of anti-abuse movements in her industry.

I think we still need to review more, but we have taken a big step. I am well aware that I have entered the best momento to be a woman in the film industry, but we still have a long way to go and things to solve.

his mother is his coachDo they talk about these issues?

My mother is an inspirationtion in my life, and it is a megafeminist. She always educated me in gender awareness, I go with her at 8-M… At home there has always been a very active conversation about feminism, machismo, the raschism, homophobia, everything. When #MeToo was happening, he explained to me the news that was coming out, I lived it very informed.

Do you think this change in the industry has helped you access different, less sexualized roles?

Yes, there has been a big difference. But I think that when I’m going to notice it the most it will be now. It’s much easier to find someonejes that they are not sexualized when you have not reached the age in which you are considered a woman. The auditions that they begin to send me now are already very different, many roles under what is called in feminism male gaze [mirada masculina]. Yes, it is true that there has been great progress, but there is still a long way to go.

His father was the Queen’s secretary in The Crown, were there many conversations in your home when Elizabeth II passed away?

Yes, my parents are very political people and we had many convertsations on the subject when the queen died.

His great-grandfather was an earl, could he have inherited a title?

My great-grandfather disinherited my grandmother, there is no connection to that part of the family. But if he hadn’t been disinherited, just the same.

Would you like to try Spanish cinema?

I’d love to. I recently saw alcarrás, which is brutal. it gives me a lotcha anger, because as I have always worked abroad, in Spain they do not know that I am Spanish and they do not send me to auditions here.

She has been a mutant, an adventurer… What kind of characters would you like to play now?

I really want to see what the future holds for me, to see what roles I can play that are not wild girls, because that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.

