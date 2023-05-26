Marvelous Entertainment and First Studio have announced with a teaser trailers the new episode of their mech-based action series, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. For the moment the game has no release period or reference platforms.

Almost three years after the launch of Daemon X Machina on Nintendo Switch, the new game will be produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and we imagine it will certainly land on the Japanese hybrid console, while for any other details we will have to wait.

In fact, the teaser merely confirms the existence of the project, showing a robot that is activated and is ready to jump into battle. The publisher has stated that the new chapter will mark the return of the unforgettable Arsenal action seen at the debut of the franchise.

The Arsenals are precisely the mechs that are used in the world of Daemon X Machina to face the robotic troops of a hostile artificial intelligence, determined to bring the human species to extinction with its fearsome Immortals.

