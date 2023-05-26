During the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023the company announced Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion, developed by First Studio and produced by Kenichiro Tsukada. Unfortunately, no details were shared on this title, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any information that comes our way.

Fans can anticipate another third-person mech gaming experience alongside the Arsenals action.

Previously exclusive to nintendoswitch, Daemon X Machina is a mecha action game where players create a character and take on missions where they fight giant bosses. The game features numerous upgradable mecha and additional ways to get more powerful gear to build your dream mecha.

The version for pc of Daemon X Machina It has visual improvements and customization options, as well as support for gamepads, keyboard and mouse. The launch in pc includes all content updates such as new Arsenal gear, cosmetic options, battles against Colossal Immortals, and a cooperative exploration mission mode. However, some DLC with special license are not included in the version for pc.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This seems to be the perfect opportunity to try Daemon X Machina although the genre never caught my attention, so many options appeal to me.