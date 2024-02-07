Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Limited announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023, turning it into profit with profits of $351 million and revenues of $1.3 billion.

In the statement of business and operations results distributed by the company yesterday, it indicated that the number of aircraft acquired had reached 20, with 10 owned and 10 in orbit, and the number of aircraft sold had reached 30, including 22 owned and 8 in orbit, pointing out that the company had obtained the rights to purchase 64 aircraft, and agreements had been reached. Leases, extensions and modifications signed 150 of which 114 are owned and 36 are managed.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said: “Our financial results for the full year 2023 demonstrate the strength of our business, which is witnessing continuous expansion, as we have acquired 20 aircraft with the rights to purchase 64 aircraft with short-term delivery dates.”