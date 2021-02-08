True to his spicy and controversial style, Dady Brieva talked about everything in Mauro, the truth (A24, Sundays at 19), with Mauro Viale, and had an intense exchange with the driver. From her state of health, through the number of cases of coronavirus in Argentina, to whether the Russian vaccine would be applied, Brieva responded without filters, she fired at Fantino’s program and did not keep silent.

Perhaps the most controversial thing happened when the former Midachi referred to a warning of a strike by the agricultural sectors. “He was encouraged to touch the gods!”, He said about Alberto Fernández and the decision to raise withholdings and establish export quotas.

“I hope it’s not the kind of barking we hit but then back off. Hopefully. But not by going against the field. The problem is not the field! I’m more from the country than the city, I’m not going to be urban. I wasn’t born in New York, I was born in Santa Fe. The problem is when, in some way, the farm or the farmers manage the prices. There, private property is already put in quotation marks, “he said.

And he analyzed: “If you tell me that you sell gutters and you have a monopoly on gutters and zinguería, no problem. Because people don’t eat veneer. But when it comes to grains and meat, the state has to be present. He has to meet and dialogue with all these powerful people in the countryside, so that at least they can secure the table for the Argentines. And then yes, they export everything they want ”.

Then, with his particular style, he surprised with a warning: “In times of strong need like this, with a nutritional increase that goes from hour to hour, it gets screwed up for everyone: for the President, for those in the field and for all Argentines. Y Nor are those in the country going to be very happy when all the youngsters go out to look for food. Do you understand what I’m saying? “

Dady Brieva, in dialogue with Mauro Viale. Capture TV.

The interview began relaxed talking about the state of health of the comedian, who said that he is very well. Then, regarding vaccines, Dady stressed that “we are all waiting for the vaccine” and stated: “I’m going to get vaccinated with whatever vaccine there is.”

And he was even encouraged to make a prediction: “Vaccines will arrive from all over the world and all this will be the past.”

In addition, Dady recalled that every year in March, he was vaccinated against the flu, regardless of the brand or the source of the dose. “There were no quilombos with the names,” he said.

Currently, the comedian is making his radio program in The uncovering and also, doing a theatrical season with the play El mago del tiempo, at the El Picadero theater, where he clarified that the protocols are strictly followed. “I know you don’t go anywhere, Mauro, but send someone young to come to see all the protocols,” Brieva asked Viale. Regarding the box office, Brieva revealed that “between 50 and 80 people a day will see it.”

Asked about his finances, Dady said that he is not throwing butter on the ceiling but that he is not “Stomping like entrepreneurs who have ten times more than me.” “I dont complain. When it comes to me less, I do not handle it and when it comes to me more, I do not return it “, sentenced Dady. And he said he has savings to help support fixed expenses.

The talk got rougher when Viale consulted Dady about his media and controversial profile. “You are the focus of the controversy,” Mauro told him. To which Dady replied: “I have been one of the referents of an ideology. Last time, we had a problem with a fake tweet saying that I had to lift all functions, and that was a lie. Even Fantino did a complete program talking about the subject ”, he denounced.

But the answer fell short of Viale, who asked Dady about his racy statements. And there, Dady changed the tone of voice and clarified that “the media spend gunpowder on chimneys.” “I don’t handle anything,” he clarified and invited people to inquire.

“It strikes me that in addition to being a good artist and a good friend, you are a point of reference for controversy”Viale retorted.

“Do you think I move the needle?” Dady replied, notably annoyed with the driver’s insistence. “I am grateful that I am in good health, I have much to celebrate,” added the comedian.

In addition, Dady replied to El Dipy, with whom he had had a strong crossing and calmed the waters: “Dipy is a popular artist. I celebrate everything you do. The fights are not personal ”.

Viale went for more and asked Dady what he thinks of the government: “Alberto is a captain, I believe in him. But since we never had a vice as strong as Cristina, there is a lot of run run ”.

“I do not speak with any leader, I do not meet with anyone, I watch everything from the rostrum.” The talk was climbing and Dady was encouraged to deepen even more: “I don’t know if everything Cristina and Alberto say is so like that.” Although when choosing between the two, he preferred Cristina.

“You don’t have to be so deep to understand Peronism,” Brieva added. And he said that “he does not believe in the centers.” “There can be no gray gaze on the priorities that the world handles”, sentenced Dady.