Comedian Dady Brieva, predicted in prime time that the next president will be Axel Kicillof. The actor, who does not hide his affinity with Kirchnerism, took advantage of the presence of the current governor of the province of Buenos Aires, invited to the same program as him, to release his idea and anticipate the still distant 2023 elections.

In the program “PH, we can talk”, Hosted by Andy Kusnetzoff on Telefe, Brieva retired earlier Due to previous commitments that he had communicated, but not without first installing his support for the Buenos Aires governor, who smiled somewhat uncomfortably at the compliment.

Before the end of the broadcast this Saturday, where Kicillof also participated, the host joked that his guest had to go: “Does it bother you if we stay?” Kusnetzoff chicanered it.

Quick reflexes, Dady replied as he retired: “No, no. Stay with the future president of the Argentine Republic“, alluding to the former Minister of Economy of Cristina Kirchner, whom he had at his side.

“Eh, he sent her“, Kusnetzoff replied to finish the subject, along with the laughter of the other guests and the circumstantial face of the recommended politician.

Dady Brieva said goodbye to Podemos Hablar with a phrase that made Axel Kicillof blush. Photo capture.

After the resounding victory of Kicillof against María Eugenia Vidal in 2019, the camper was installed as one of the options of the Kirchnerist renewal, along with Máximo Kirchner, head of the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies and the man who will preside over the Buenos Aires Justicialist Party.

Actor, militant and always controversial

Dady Brieva usually expresses her political opinion and that has earned her some questioning, given her most extreme considerations.

In the same way that he received strong criticism on social networks, he also suffered reprehensible escraches in his live performances, as happened in December 2020 at the Picadero theater, where his marquee was intervened with red paint and excrement.



Dady Brieva do radio on a K station and does not hide her preferences for Peronism. Photo file.

Last February, the former Midachi referred to a warning of a strike by the agricultural sectors. “He was encouraged to touch the gods!”, Defended Alberto Fernández and his decision to increase withholdings and establish export quotas.

“In times of strong need like this, with a food increase that goes from hour to hour, it gets screwed up for everyone: for the President, for those in the countryside and for all Argentines. And those in the field are not going to be very happy either when all the girls go out to look for food. Do you understand what I’m saying? ”He warned in that sense.

In the middle of a strict quarantine of 2020, the actor had cstrongly ritualized those who protested against the confinement measures and they demonstrated in the streets like 12-O.

As people began to fill the blocks bordering the Obelisk and the main shopping centers around the country, Brieva assured that “it makes you want to grab a truck and play bowling on July 9, you don’t have an idea.”

With that reprehensible message, which had a rapid impact on the networks, Brieva opened her program “Back Better” which is broadcast by station K The Uncover Radio. “An Argentina that should be united and is not united, and if it is not united it is not our fault.”

In dialogue with Verónica Lozano, Dady confessed what an artist must do for him: “It is not for everyone to want“.

“The artist is in an unfair world to change things. To scrape, to put sticks in the system, so that things happen …”, he defined himself.

