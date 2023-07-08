While audio maker Kaitlin Perst painted a beautiful portrait in February of the relationship with her sister (SISTERS), she directs in the new season of The Heart the microphone on her father. And again follows a raw and honest telling of a traumatic family dynamic. Devoted father Greg struggles when his teenage daughter opposes him. He is constantly out of his mind and takes on a victim role in their many conflicts. Kaitlin wonders: shouldn’t he have been the adult? Was this emotional abuse? Are her mental problems because of him? In the blood-curdling DAD she confronts him with that question.

DAD Documentary, family history 2 episodes. Kaitlin Perst, The Heart