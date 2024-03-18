Men who delay fatherhood, especially after age 45, not only face fertility problems but can also put the health of their children at risk. The experts of the Italian Society of Andrology (Sia) warn future fathers, reminding them of the importance of anticipating paternity and, where not possible, of preserving fertility from a young age, especially through a healthy lifestyle.

“While it is known that for women after the age of 35 there can be physiological changes which influence conception, pregnancy and the health of the child – explains Tommaso Cai, director of the Urology Unit of the Trento hospital and secretary of SIA – the majority of men, however, are not aware of the impact of age due not only to natural decline in testosterone, but also to the loss of 'physical form' of the sperm which can also lead to changes in the sperm that are transmitted from parents to children in their DNA. It is well documented that conceiving at an older age carries the risk of the baby being born or developing health problems over time.”

According to a study published in Nature, each additional year of the father would lead to an increase of 1.51 new genetic mutations in the children, 25% more than those who depend on their mother. Another study, also published in Nature, suggests that children of older fathers have a higher risk of autism and schizophrenia in their children.

“Ultimately, just like female fertility – concludes Alessandro Palmieri, SIA president and professor of Urology at the Federico II University of Naples – male fertility is also time-dependent. It is therefore essential to dispel the myth of the fertile man at all ages and instead promote information, prevention and preservation strategies for male fertility, starting from a young age, since once established the damage is not reversible”.