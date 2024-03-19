Gift ideas for Father's Day? If your father is a car enthusiast or a simple motorist on the occasion of his party or birthday you can give him a useful accessory for his car, a subscription to a digital car motoring magazine and many other things.

Before seeing what can we give to ours dad on their celebration day, let's remember first of all to at least wish him a happy birthday; all it takes is a phone call, one Skype video calla message on Whatsapp, Messenger or Telegram or on the bulletin board in your profile Facebook.

Remember to send best wishes and a gift to your motorist dad on his birthday

We have collected some famous phrases from writers, poets and famous people, to be used as they are or as inspiration for your own original composition.

Dad's birthday gift, car accessories or car magazine subscription for the party

Now it's time to think about gift to celebrate your motorist dad. We suggest two alternative ideas: subscription to car magazines and some gadgets or accessories for your car.

What to give for a birthday or Father's Day? A subscription to the magazine:

MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION PROCESS – A “Bible” dedicated to high-performance and tuned cars for consumers tuning enthusiasts is the magazine Elaborareavailable in digital version always on app store And Google play or in paper version sent home directly with notification of your gift through a dedicated postcard sent in advance. It should be noted that the Elaborare magazine, practically unique in the sector, is also available (not by subscription) on Amazon at the same price as the newsstand.

If your dad likes off-road trips, you we recommend a subscription to the ELABORARE4x4 magazine

Cover of the latest issue ELABORARE4x4 magazine

QUATTRORUOTE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION – Definitely a nice one gift is the subscription to the magazine Four wheelsthe Bible for all of us car enthusiastsavailable in one digital version purchasable fromapp store and google playdirectly by clicking on the site quattroruote.itavailable on multiple devices and compatible for desktops, tablets and smartphones.

You can also opt for the paper magazine that will arrive at your home every month.

Quattroruote covers

Useful things to give to dad, car accessories

Self for Father's Day we decide to give something useful as a car accessory we can turn to the main marketplaces present online, first of all Amazon; in this case we recommend the products MAFRA for cleaning and sanitizing the car: in special offers section or in the KIT section you can find interesting products for cleaning and maintaining your car.

Car cleaning accessory kit But-Bro

Best phrases for birthday and Father's Day greetings

We have choosen 4 best sentences to wish you a happy Father's Day.

“To you, my father, I wish much happiness on this day. Now you are old, with wrinkles, white hair, a cane: all this makes you a special person because you fought, suffered for us, your children, everything to give us a better life.”. (Rosa Ramirez)

“No gift can ever match all the love and affection you have given me over the years. Happy Birthday daddy” .

“The older I get, the more I realize that a dad like you is as rare as a desert rose! I am so grateful that you are my father. Happy birthday to the best dad in the world.”

“Dad, you certainly made me the person I am today, thank you! You truly are the best dad in the world and I admire you for everything you do every day. I love you! Happy birthday”!

