These are the words of the comedian: “I no longer work for this story”

This is certainly not a good time for Nut. Over the last few hours, the comedian has become the protagonist of a gossip that has certainly not gone unnoticed and is making the rounds on the web. In detail, Dado revealed that he was no longer able to work after the story that he saw as the protagonist together with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

It all started in 2019 when Dado told a story about his on his Instagram page Daughter, then a minor, and her ex-boyfriend. Following the comedian’s words, the boy’s family accused him of defamation and in recent days the two parties met in court.

In detail, Dado has been heard in the process that he has like defendant the father of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. According to the words of his lawyer, the comedian would have been defamed from a series of fake profiles through which he allegedly received offenses and threats. These were the words that the comedian of Zelig he addressed to the judges during the trial:

Because of this story I no longer work, it was the biggest mental destabilization of my job. I have since discontinued my format as well. I feared for myself and my daughter, who paid so much for being close to this family.

And, continuing, the comic he then added:

My daughter, 14 years old at the time, was no longer serene because this person had created disturbances for her, she had suffered such violent attitudes that they had destabilized her.

We just have to wait for the next one court hearing of the trial, scheduled for June 27, to find out if there will be further updates regarding this much-talked about affair these days.