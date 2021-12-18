Daddy’s Home 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Daddy’s Home 2, a 2017 film directed by Sean Anders, starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell, will be broadcast. The cast also includes Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and John Cena. The film is the sequel to Daddy’s Home in 2015. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) will have to face their invasive fathers (Mel Gibson and John Lithgow) during the holidays. Dusty also deals with Adrianna’s (John Cena) biological and incredibly intimidating father.

Daddy’s Home 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline for Daddy’s Home 2, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Will Ferrell: Brad Whitaker

Mark Wahlberg: Dusty Mayron

Linda Cardellini: Sara Whitaker

Mel Gibson: Kurt Mayron

John Lithgow: Jonah Whitaker

Scarlett Estevez: Megan Mayron

Owen Vaccaro: Dylan Mayron

John Cena: Roger

Alessandra Ambrosio: Karen

Didi Costine: Adrianna

Yamilah Saravong: Casey

Oscar Wahlberg: Roberto

Chesley Sullenberger: Brad’s stepfather

Streaming and tv

Where to see Daddy’s Home 2 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 18 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.