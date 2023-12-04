Daddy Yankee He said goodbye to the stage in style and was applauded by his followers at his last concert. The truth is that these presentations were going to take place in January of this year, but a physical ailment prevented the ‘Big Boss’ from postponing his presentation. Furthermore, after revealing that he gave his life to Christ, the popular singer will undergo a series of surgical interventions. Find out the details in this note.

What will Daddy Yankee be operated on?

The Reguetonero Daddy Yankee will undergo surgery after the last concert of ‘La meta’ in Puerto Rico, as he himself confirmed in an interview he gave to the television channel. Youtube BURBUTV. “I spent a full year in knee therapy, that’s why we had to postpone the concerts at the Hiram (Bithorn) and it took us a year. Sometimes people do not understand that the processes of rescheduling a tour take time and it took us a year because I was there since December (…) I was in therapy and I am still in knee therapy,” he said.

“I even finish here and go to surgery because they are going to operate on me (…) That was because we spent the whole year recovering so we could finish the tour here in Puerto Rico,” added the famous composer.

What did Daddy Yankee say in his last presentation?

Daddy Yankee said to be “the best day of your life”, when in front of his thousands of followers he declared his love for Christ Jesus. With a repentant and humble heart, the reggaeton singer revealed that he had started another story: a life with God.

“I was able to travel the world for years, win many awards, applause and praise, but I realized something the Bible says: ‘What good is it for a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul?’ night, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him,” he said.

