Daddy Yankee has managed to become one of the most famous singers of the urban genre —without exposing his private life or his closest circle—, which is why he does not usually appear at public events with members of his family. Despite this, social networks have been the space chosen by the interpreter’s wife and children to share their day to day.

When I was 17 years old, Raymond Ayalareal name of the reggaeton player, married Mireddys Gonzalez. Due to their union, they had their three children: Yamilette, Jesaaelys Y Jeremy. And she has been precisely the second one who has found a way to connect with the public on the internet, an activity that has allowed her to accumulate millions of followers on social networks.

What does Jesaaelys Marie do?

Jesaaelys is an influencer who has made a space for herself on all fashion social networks, but has achieved greater success in TikTok and Instagramwhere she shares makeup videos, as well as tips on skin care.

The young woman, who is 25 years old, usually uses her account Youtube to give details of his most private life. Proof of this is the video that she shared in 2019 and which is titled “50 things about Jesaaelys”. She explained that she decided to record it because her followers knew “absolutely nothing” about her beyond being the daughter of Daddy Yankee.

“This is because my dad has always been super private… well, I have also been super private with my things and I have to leave that or I have left it little by little. It’s a little difficult for me. I’m not going to lie to you (…), because I’ve already been so used to ”, he confessed to his thousands of followers.

How has your time on TikTok been?

Jesaaelys has made no secret of her love of posting videos on the well-known social network, where she shares dance trends, makeup tutorials, hair care tips, and product reviews. His account has more than 300,000 followers.

Although her followers often support her, she has also received criticism for some surgical procedures she has undergone. However, she has been able to respond firmly to comments that are often sexist: “They have to let people do what they want. And even more so if it is a job and you are not paying for it.”

Jesaaelys posts makeup tutorials on her Instagram account garnering thousands of likes and comments. Photo: JesaaelysMarie/Instagram

How has your time on Instagram been?

The young woman uses her Instagram profile to be a beauty vlog, share skincare tips and also her skill in nail art (nail designs).

His posts get generally positive reactions from his followers, who currently number more than 1 million. Likewise, they do not hesitate to support the content of the video blogger with messages of this type: “Precious”, “I love how you make up”, “You make it look so easy”, “The most beautiful”, etc.