Daddy Yankee is one of the most successful artists, since he has managed to stay current over the years, adapting to new musical trends. Therefore, in 2022 he announced a farewell tour called “The last turn”which includes several countries, including the Peru. However, the image of a goat is striking as the main image of her latest album, among other details.

The figure has aroused various speculations in the general public, since a goat with a bruised face and a disturbing expression is seen, which has generated that even the most staunch fans of the ‘Big Boss’ wonder what relationship this symbology has with the Puerto Rican artist.

What does the symbology used by Daddy Yankee mean?

With the release of his latest album, which is called “Legendaddy”, it was surprising to see the image of a goat, since the expectations generated by the name were different. Thus, a large number of followers of occultism and conspiracies attributed this fact to the fact that the artist sent subliminal messages that would refer to Satanism, since in Christian and medieval culture, this animal represented the devil. However, the meaning would be far from these speculations.

The term goat is used to name a person who, given his success, acquires a status that places him above the rest. This word in English is pronounced goat, a term that is used to abbreviate the phrase “greatest of all times”, which translated would mean “the best of all time”, way in which Daddy Yankee is usually called along with phrases like ‘The Big Boss’ (The big boss), ‘The top leader’among other.

Likewise, the wounded face of the animal would refer to the years, experience and resistance that the interpreter of “Rompe” carries after 32 years of career.

The term goat has been popularized on social networks to designate outstanding personalities who, despite being of an advanced age for the activities they carry out, continue to perform optimally, since athletes such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have received this name for these reasons.

Throughout his successful career, the big boss He has been involved in this type of rumors on more than one occasion, since at the time alleged theories came out about his success and youthful appearance, which was due to the fact that he was a member of the Illuminati, rumors that for the believers of these theories it was strengthened with the release of the album world (2010) where in the video clips of songs like “Uncontrolled” pyramids and elements related to this group are displayed.

What countries did Daddy Yankee include for his tour “The last return world tour”?

USA

Mexico

Canada

Chili

Argentina

Ecuador

Colombia

Peru

Costa Rica

Guatemala

The Savior

Honduras

Dominican Republic

Panama.

Why is Daddy Yankee retiring?

With two appearances in the cinema, 20 compilation albums, 22 direct albums, seven studio albums, 67 singles and after a 30-year career, Daddy Yankee will retire from music after his “La Última Vuelta World Tour” tour because the The COVID-19 pandemic made him realize that he needed to live longer.

“I think that the pandemic was as if someone put the brakes on the world (…) When I entered that reflective state, I said: ‘I also need to live. I need a chance to really enjoy everything I’ve accomplished, and I’m healthy, I’m fine, I’m young,'” Daddy Yankee told Rolling Stone magazine.