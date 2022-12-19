Daddy Yankee ticket scammer arrested while stealing clothes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The woman managed to defraud more than seven thousand people with cloned tickets.
The woman managed to defraud more than seven thousand people with cloned tickets.
Pamela Cabanillas managed to defraud nearly seven thousand people with fake tickets for Daddy Yankee.
December 19, 2022, 06:56 A.M.
The 18-year-old Peruvian girl is remembered for being the head of a criminal organization that was dedicated to create fake QR codes for concerts by artists such as: Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Coldplay.
The head of the PNP’s Scam Investigation Division, José Manuel Cruz Chamba, points out that the 18-year-old girl bought legal tickets and he could clone them up to 367 times for resale.
For their part, the Peruvian authorities point out that this young woman acquired 500 thousand dollars through this type of scam and after being denounced on social networks, she escaped to Spain.
(Also: Daddy Yankee: ticket scammer assured that she does not plan to return the money).
After running away, the National Police of Peru reported that it could not issue a red alert on Pamela “all the steps are being carried out to clarify (who) would have provided them with the fraudulent tickets with which they finally defrauded many people,” said the head of Scams of the Dirincri.
Recently it became known that Pamela Cabanillasaccused of being the leader of this criminal organization, was captured in Spain while robbing a clothing store
“She was arrested by the Spanish authorities for stealing under the modality of ‘tender’“.
(Keep reading: ‘The human hyena’, a dangerous criminal, escaped in the middle of a game in Argentina).
Cabanillas’ arrest occurred in Madrid, when he was stealing clothes from the well-known department store H&M. The colonel of the Peruvian police, Manuel Cruz, indicated that this woman He was released on December 3 after considering that this was a misdemeanor.
December 19, 2022, 06:56 A.M.
