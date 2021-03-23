Daddy Yankee was surprised by the dance steps of Angie arizaga to the rhythm of “Problema”, his most recent song. The reality girl appeared on the iconic reggaeton networks thanks to her outstanding choreography.

The member of Esto es guerra decided to participate in the ‘Problema challenge’ through her TikTok account, a platform in which she demonstrated to the Puerto Rican artist her facility for urban music.

“She has the sauce like Rubén Blades,” the interpreter wrote on Twitter, referring to a verse from the lyrics of the single and highlighting the video starring the warrior.

The followers and fans of Angie Arizaga could not help expressing their emotion when they saw that the main figure of reggaeton reposted a tiktok of the Peruvian. “All a professional dancing”, “Come on my Angie” and “The best by far”, were some comments that can be read on the social platform.

Flavia Laos was another Peruvian who managed to dazzle Daddy Yankee with his artistic talent. The national model was chosen to be part of the video clip for “Problema” and can be seen in different parts of the song.

Flavia Laos revealed some snapshots of her preparation for the Daddy Yankee music video. Photo: Capture “Problema” Daddy Yankee YouTube

Daddy Yankee launched “Problema” after being absent on Instagram

The famous reggaeton generated concern among his fans by closing his Instagram account for several days. However, the popular ‘Cangri’ surprised by returning triumphantly to virtual platforms with a new hit, “Problema”.

Daddy Yankee announced the launch of the music production by broadcasting a promotional video, which accumulated 500,000 views just minutes after posting.

“Don’t worry, the reggaeton dad arrived. 11:59 pm ”, wrote the representative of the urban genre.

