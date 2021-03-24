A few days ago, Daddy Yankee shared a video of Angie Arizaga dancing to her song “Problema” and it caused a sensation among her fans in Peru. Now, the ‘Big Boss’ published a clip of another Peruvian, Jasmine Pinedo, who was also encouraged to move to the rhythm of the popular reggaeton song.

Through his Instagram account, the ‘Cangri’ reposted the images where it is seen that the animator, who temporarily assumed the leadership of En boca de todos, demonstrated her skills for dance as part of the challenge of the single.

Upon learning that Daddy Yankee, who was just awarded ASCAP Composer of the Year, shared his video, Jasmine Pinedo celebrated by replicating the post with a ‘bomb’ emoji.

It should be noted that, currently, Jazmín Pinedo is out of television because a few days ago she left En boca de todos, where she collaborated as a host during the absence of Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla, who contracted COVID-19.

Flavia Laos talks about her Daddy Yankee video experience

In an interview conducted at the beginning of March, Flavia Laos told what it was like to be part of Daddy Yankee’s video clip for the song “Problema”.

“During the recordings you couldn’t take a cell phone or take photos. In fact, they make you sign an exclusivity contract in which you agree not to talk about what is happening. Daddy Yankee was recording in front of me, very close to me, but I couldn’t talk to him, because everyone was dedicated one hundred percent to their own, ”said the actress and dancer to El Comercio.

“It was incredible, I did not have to pass casting,” said the former reality girl about her participation in the production of ‘Big Boss’. Photo: composition / Instagram

Daddy Yankee, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.