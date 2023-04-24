San Juan.- Daddy Yankee managed to sell the five performances of “La Meta”, a series of concerts that he will offer between November 30 and December 3 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, and with whom he will close his musical career.

“Thank you, thank you Puerto Rico! All the dates there at the Choliseo are gone. I promise you the best closing in history. It’s good that I was born in Puerto Rico and I say goodbye to all my people,” said “The Big Boss” in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Thank you all for your love.. I promise you the biggest closing of my career. They will not sit down, you already know! See you in #LAMETA”, added the so-called “Maximum leader” of the urban genre on the same social network.

Daddy Yankee communicated in March 2022 his decision to retire from music and had planned to perform his last three concerts in Puerto Rico in January of this year, but they were postponed.

It was last November, when Pina Records announced that the January 6, 7 and 8 performances had been postponed due to “logistical hiccups and careful production details.”

The promotion and production company Pina Records, owned by the condemned Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina, denied at the end of March that Daddy Yankee will perform in Latin America and Europe with his tour “La Última Vuelta”.

“We reiterate, the last presentations of his career will be in Puerto Rico. Any other promotion you see is totally false,” the company emphasized.

Several days ago, his song “Gasolina”, an anthem of this musical genre, entered the sound record that the Library of Congress of the United States, the largest in the world, save for posterity.

His most recent album, “Legendaddy”, which surpassed 600 million views in less than a month, It has 19 songs and collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Pitbull, Natti Natasha and Becky G.