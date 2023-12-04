As he had already said in advance, the artist Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known worldwide as Daddy Yankee (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 46 ​​years old), announced in the early hours of this Monday in his native country, upon completing his fifth (and last) concert of his tour, which put an end to his artistic career: “A time is over.” history and a new story is going to begin, a new beginning”, that of living your life for Christ.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you, because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” the reggaeton singer began by saying in a message lasting almost three minutes, after concluding the show before thousands of people at the Puerto Coliseum. Rico, in the city of San Juan. “For a long time I tried to fill a void in my life that no one could fill. I was trying to fill in and find meaning in my life. Sometimes I appeared to be very happy, but something was missing to make me complete. And I have to confess that those days are over,” continued the artist, who said that “someone was able to fill that void that I felt for a long time” and recognized “that for everyone I was someone, but I was nothing without Him.” He was referring to Jesus Christ.

“I was able to travel the world for years, win many awards, applause and praise, but I realized something that the Bible says: ‘What good is it for a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul?’” he continued in preacher mode. . “That is why, tonight, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him.” “The Bible says that everyone who acknowledges Him in public, here on earth, will also acknowledge Him before my Father. Now, whoever knows me by Daddy Yankee, let him say, ‘Daddy Yankee believes in Christ, Raymond Ayala in Puerto Rico. A story is over and a new story is going to begin, a new beginning,” he assured.

The architect of successes like Where are the cats or the much more iconic theme Gasoline, said that “a story is over and a new story is going to begin.” He also assured that “all the tools that I have in my power, such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone, everything that Jesus gave me, is now for the kingdom.” He ended by thanking his audience and encouraging them to “walk” with him: “I hope something very important is recorded for them. Do not follow any man. I am a human. To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, for He is the way, the truth and the life.” He concluded his message with an emphatic: “I finally reached the goal! I am free. Amen”.

It was in March 2022 when the Puerto Rican announced his retirement. The self-proclaimed ‘The Boss’ of reggaeton took advantage of the launch of his latest album, legendaddy, and his concert tour to announce the news: “This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me, what you have given me,” explained the singer in a video that he shared on his social networks. At that moment he sent a message of gratitude to his followers and spoke of the musical genre with which he had known success, but he did not speak of his faith: “In this genre, people say that I made it global, but it was you who made me “They opened the key to open the doors to turn this genre into the largest in the world.” To his fans, he dedicated some farewell words: “I always worked not to fail them, not to look for problems, with a lot of discipline, to be able to inspire all the little ones.” [jóvenes] to be leaders, to dream of growing, to not think about limitations and to work for their family and their loved ones,” he reflected.

The artist’s musical career began with the album Sandpiper 34, by music producer DJ Playero, and where the word reggaeton was heard for the first time. Later, with his vision of taking the genre to another level, he continued to participate in other productions and, in addition, joined in a duet with Nicky Jam, releasing his album, making escant. However, the duo broke up and Yankee released in 2004 Fine neighborhoodwhich included the theme Gasolinewhich catapulted him to world fame.

Daddy Yankee continued releasing several albums, among them, The Cartel: The Big Boss, world and Prestige. At the end of 2017 he launched with the singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi Slowlyone of the most listened to songs in recent years.