He doesn’t get over his days in Peru! daddy yankee He returned to our country after four years and the public did not stop offering him the affection that he always offers him with each one of the details, from his arrival to his farewell. The singer and music producer arrived in national lands as part of his farewell from the stage with his tour “The Last Return”.

The interpreter of “Rompe” shared with his followers the reception he had outside the Jorge Chavez International Airport by his followers and thanked them at all times for their expressions of affection. All this made the ‘crabry‘ will remember us fondly, even after we leave.

What video did Daddy Yankee share when remembering our country?

Apparently, Daddy Yankee left Peru delighted, after having visited us to offer his concert tour as part of the end of his musical career. In this sense, one of the elements that the interpreter of “Gasolina” highlighted the most as part of his trip was how much he enjoyed our food, as well as all the love he received from the public.

For this reason, this October 21, the date on which the ‘crabry‘ had already left our country, he shared a new video that recalls the most important moments he lived in Peruvian lands from the vehicle in which he was traveling and at the concert. It seems that it was one of the countries that impacted her the most, due to everything she saw on and off stage.

In the legend of these images, he wrote: “Two epic nights in Lima breaking the stage. Thank you, Peru, for being part of #laltimavueltaworldtour. PS: The ceviche and lomo saltado are at another level”.

Daddy Yankee promised to return to our country to eat ceviche

In the last concert that Daddy Yankee offered in Peru, on October 19, he said goodbye in a very emotional way to our compatriots, who filled the National Stadium on both dates.