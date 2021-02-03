The world of the urban genre celebrates this February 3 the birthday of one of the most iconic figures of recent years: Daddy Yankee.

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, original name of the considered ‘Reggaeton king ‘, turns 45 this Tuesday and on this special day, the interpreter thanked in his social networks for having the most important pillars that govern his life: health, peace, respect and family.

“Celebrating one more year of life by God’s grace, and grateful for the blessings. I have health, peace, respect and family and the support of all of you. I’m blessed! The # 45 KING. Happy birthday to me! ”Wrote the famous ‘Big Boss’ on his official Instagram account.

Daddy yankee is recognized as one of the pioneers of the genre and has an artistic career for approximately 20 years. Likewise, he has been the mentor of new reggaeton figures such as Maluma and J Balvin.

In this note, we bring you a list with the most remembered and successful songs of the Puerto Rican singer.

The gas

What happened happened

Break

We are from the street

Emergency call

Pose

The new and the ex

Hard

Calmly

Back for the return

This song is his most recent collaboration with one of the greatest exponents of salsa: Marc Antony. This new release became a hit and has already exceeded 75,715,000 views on YouTube.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.