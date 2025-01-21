The Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee opposed this Tuesday the option of appoint a judicial administrator for your companies, as requested by his still wife Mireddys González, within the framework of the corporate lawsuit they are having after their separation.

González, co-owner of the companies through which the artist’s career is managed, asked the court to appoint a judicial administrator for the corporations because They don’t work because of the dispute between them.

The legal representation of Raymond Ayala, the real name of Daddy Yankee, replied to this request and He described it as “erroneous in law” and “totally inappropriate.”

“In the opposition presented by the party it is established that the defendants’ request, lacking legal basis, denotes a frivolous and reckless proceeding before the Court“the lawyers said in written statements.

The lawyers indicated that, in the judicial process before Judge Anthony Cuevas, the only pending issue is “the application for contempt for non-compliance” by González and his sister Ayeisha. “The presentation of this request is due to an unsophisticated and unfortunate distraction strategy designed by Ms. Mireddys and her sister Ayeisha to cover up their repeated failures to comply with the Court’s ruling and orders,” they stressed.





The lawsuit for control of the companies El Cartel Records and Los Cangris Inc. began after the González sisters made transfers for the total sum of 100 million dollars from corporate bank accounts to personal accounts of each party, without the artist’s knowledge or authorization.

The events occurred after the interpreter confirmed their separation of his wife after almost three decades of marriage and two children together. The parties agreed that the artist would become the sole officer and representative of the two corporations but, by the end of the month, the defendants had not provided all the required documents and digital access.