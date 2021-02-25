He came back with “Problem.” Daddy Yankee reactivated his Instagram account after suspending it for several days. The urban exponent reappeared with the announcement of his new theme music.

The self-described ‘Big Boss’ shared a short video for his new single. Within minutes of being published, it exceeded 500,000 views.

“They don’t even say that reggaetón is dead. I can’t find the logic. But if so, I’ll fix it tonight (sic) ”, he is heard saying in the published material as he is accompanied by some blinking images.

“Quiet, the reggaeton dad arrived. 11.59 p. m. ”, He wrote in the post. Also, the song would be called “Problem”, according to the artist.

Although his Instagram account was inactive, his Twitter and Facebook accounts did work.

J Balvin and his birthday greeting to Daddy Yankee

On February 3, Daddy Yankee turned 45 years old. His friend J Balvin surprised him with a tender message on Instagram.

“The day you were born they celebrated in heaven because the leader of this movement was born, the voice of the street, the champion of the people. Happy birthday, teacher ”, assured the interpreter of“ Rojo ”, who attached a memorable photograph of both of them.

However, he was not the only one to greet him. Natti Natasha, Luis Fonsi, Tito el Bambino and Wisin joined the messages for the special date.

Publication of J Balvin Photo: Instagram capture

Daddy Yankee, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.