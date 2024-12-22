After unexpectedly announcing her divorce after almost 30 years of marriage with Mireddys González At the beginning of December, the situation of the reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee changed completely when checking his bank accounts after a few days. Last week, the artist issued a statement through his legal representative to publicly express that what seemed like a friendly separation on good terms hid some quarrel that dynamited the professional bond that still unites them. As noted in the letter shared on social networks, Mireddys and her sister, the first CEO of Yankee’s record companies and the second its treasurer, had withdrawn almost 100 million euros from her bank accounts without authorization.

Faced with this gesture that denotes that there is a confrontation between the former couple that reached the workplace, the singer made the decision to sue the sisters before the Court of First Instance of San Juan, in Puerto Rico. «I confirm that my client filed requests for injunctions in response to the proceedings. Yesterday it became known that they made transfers for the sum of 100 million dollars from corporate bank accounts to be deposited in personal accounts without my client’s knowledge,” the lawyer wrote in the text that also reached the international media.

Thus, the conflict experienced by those who were married was revealed by going back to the past, as it was confirmed that the singer had asked his still wife and his sister for access to his financial status for a year but his requests were never accepted, so Neither the management of his accounts was transparent nor was the singer aware of how they acted on his behalf. And as their lawyers promised, Yankee and González have met again in court to resolve their conflict in the first attempt, finally reaching an agreement to prevent the confrontation from escalating to something greater over time.

The singer added to his accusation the due responsibilities of his ex-partner in the control of his businesses, among which are the record company ‘El Cartel Récords’ or Los Cangris, last Friday part of the legal dispute was resolved in a hearing at that both Mireddys and her sister showed up, Ayeicha Gonzálezto see himself face to face with the singer in court in the middle of the divorce process. What Yankee requested from Justice was to regain control of his corporations, complete access to financial documents and the removal of his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law from any position in the administration of his companies, something that he has achieved through an agreement partial with the defendants.









With the judicial settlement, Yankee will assume the absolute presidency of his two companies, as ‘Billboard’ has published, almost 75 million euros of corporate bank accounts will be frozen for 30 days and the approval requirement of the parties has been established. involved to carry out any transaction whose amount exceeds 100 thousand euros. Furthermore, to guarantee transparency, the interpreter of ‘Gasolina’ must communicate the economic history of its companies through monthly reports. Officially, the transition of the position of president will occur at the end of December after an administrative meeting that formalizes the change.

In the singer’s words to ‘Us Weekly’ upon leaving the court, “this is a process that I have carried out with a lot of peace, a lot of tranquility and temperance. My purpose changed, now it is to serve. He himself has declared himself “satisfied with resuming the presidency.” I have always greatly respected Mrs. González and I ask you to respect her. In the process that I am in, faith is the best for the family, that we were able to achieve things in good faith. “I am very sure who I serve, and I am sure that all things are going for the best,” the singer finished telling the press this weekend.