daddy yankee announced this Friday that he has been crowned as the ambassador of the World Baseball Classicin the first step of a new professional era in which he will be focused on sports, new companies and film and television production.

“This is what I’m going to be doing now that my stage in music is over, I already have my baseball team in Puerto Rico and every time I’m going to be more involved in what has to do with sports,” said the artist and Puerto Rican businessman.

Daddy puts the ‘Spark’

At a press conference, in which he was flanked by former Dominican baseball player David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz and producers Playz-n-Skillz, Daddy Yankee revealed that his previously unreleased song “Spark”has been chosen as the official theme of the Clásico.

“The song is part of the ones we did for the ‘Legendaddy’ album, but it was left for the ones that we are going to release as bonus (extras),” he said. Produced by Playz-n-Skillz, the song is reggaeton with accelerated percussion and the classic punctuated rhythm that has made Daddy Yankee famous.

In addition, the artist will be attending the games in Miami in his role as ambassador of the event, which in the United States is organized by Major League Baseball.

This will be the Classic

The World Baseball Classicwhich began on Wednesday and runs until March 21, has been played four times since 2006, three countries hold the title of champion and returned after being suspended in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This fifth edition of the world’s most important national team baseball championship, which for the first time has 20 participating teams, will be held in four venues: Taichung (Taiwan), Tokyo (Japan) and Phoenix and Miami in the United States.

Both Ortiz and Daddy Yankee stressed the importance of keeping the international game of baseball as a constant tournament.

“There is no emotion that compares to playing for your country’s team. No prize, no other achievement,” said ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz. For his part, Daddy Yankee assured that he will soon announce new initiatives, among which he mentioned movies, television series and documentaries.

In addition, he indicated that his interest in the sport will go beyond baseball, which he described as “the true passion of my life, before music”, since he has begun to venture into the world of boxing as a businessman.

At the age of 17, the so-called ‘Big Boss’ of reggaeton was shortlisted to join the Seattle Mariners team, when he was shot in the leg, which left him with very limited mobility and rehabilitation for more than a year. This Clásico is the most popular in the tournament’s history and the participants have been divided into four groups.

In Taipei, A Taiwan, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama play. Group B plays in Tokyo and is made up of Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic, while Group C plays in Phoenix with the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. Group D is based at the Miami Marlins stadium and brings together Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.

EFE

