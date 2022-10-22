daddy yankee he said goodbye to Peru after having given two musical shows at the National Stadium in the city of Lima as part of his tour “The Last Return”. In their second and last concert, held on October 19, emotion took over ‘El Cangri’.

Although on the first date of his concert —prior to his retirement from music— in Peru, the urban genre singer had warm words to refer to our nation and emphasize qualities such as its gastronomy and the good treatment of Peruvians, on Wednesday 19, took several minutes to send a long message to his fans in Peru.

The ‘Big Boss’ extended a message of gratitude to the Peruvian crowd that accompanied him that night. “I want to thank you for making me part of your family and for making my dream come true. I have a sister country, an allied country called Peru,” said the musician.

Daddy Yankee’s emotional farewell to Peru

In addition, he indicated that throughout his musical career he has had the opportunity to travel to various countries, but for work reasons and not for recreation. In this sense, Daddy Yankee promised to return to Peru, now that he will retire from the industry, to visit his tourist attractions and learn more about his culture.

“I am going to go around to visit many beautiful things that you have here. I want you to know that love is reciprocal. Something that I learned from many countries is the quality of people that you are, the humility that you have, that elegance, that kindness with which you always treat us.. It is thanks to those life lessons that I stay grounded,” she said.

“ And when I come back here, just buy me a steak or a ceviche that with that I am going to be very happy ”, he added between laughs.

Daddy Yankee praises ‘Pato’ Quiñones on stage

On the first day of his concert in Lima, one of the dancers from Daddy Yankee’s dance team stood out on stage. This is the Peruvian Patricio Quiñones, who was applauded by the “Big Boss” while he danced.

“Come, Patrick, greet your people. Proud of the Peruvian talent with us. Keep breaking it and enjoy this show with your people, “said the reggaeton player.

Daddy Yankee tried ceviche as soon as he arrived in Peru

He was delighted! The popular ‘Cangri’ arrived in Lima on October 17 and, already installed at the Marriot hotel, could not help but try one of the best-known typical Peruvian dishes: ceviche.

The cevichería Mi Barrunto did the honors and took the dish to the artist’s location.

Daddy Yankee arrived in Lima to give 2 concerts. Photo: Composition LR / Facebook/ Antonio Melgarejo / Photography LR

Daddy Yankee fans spent the night outside the stadium shortly after his second concert

A few hours after Daddy Yankee’s second musical show in Peru, a group of fans gathered outside the National Stadium queuing to get a good seat at the concert.

Several young people sheltered themselves with blankets and even carried inflatable chairs and mattresses to be able to rest in the streets.

Fan went on stage and was with Daddy Yankee

The envy of all Peruvians! Consuelo, a fan of Daddy Yanke managed to be next to and hug Daddy Yankee in the middle of his second concert in Lima on October 19. The Peruvian commented that he was absent for a few minutes and left his place in platinum zone, because he wanted to go to the toilets. However, she had some inconveniences as a result of the long queues that were recorded that day.

However, she commented that a person called her to a side where there were eight other people and made her sign a contract indicating that she was prohibited from kissing and touching “Cangri”.

“One of the organization said ‘you have five seconds’ (…) As I went up I said ‘my friends are not going to believe it’. So I went up and seeing the whole stage was amazing. The audience was too beautiful. I stood still, I was dead in life, I think. And Daddy grabs me and tells me ‘you’re shy’ (…) ‘the stage is yours’ and he hugged me. That was it,” she expressed.

What does the goat symbol mean in Daddy Yankee’s discography?

A goat with a bruised face in Daddy Yankee’s discography has aroused the attention of his fans to know what relationship this symbol would have with the singer. Doing a quick search on the Internet, it was found that the term goat is used to classify a person who has a higher status than the rest due to their success.

This word in English is pronounced goat, term that is used to shorten the phrase “greatest of all times”, which translated into Spanish would mean “the best of all time” for the same reason that Daddy calls himself ‘The Big Boss’ and ‘The maximum leader’.

Daddy Yankee has expressed his desire to dedicate himself to other activities that allow him to spend more time with his family. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso / La República / Instagram Daddy Yankee

Patricio Quiñones excited by praise from Daddy Yankee

The dancer and compatriot Patricio Quiñones only had words of gratitude for Daddy Yankee, who days ago, in his first concert in Lima, took a few minutes to give him an ovation on the stage of the National Stadium.

“(I was) surprised, I did not expect it. If you see the video, I was already leaving. The exit is marked, and he did that… The most surprising thing is that he doesn’t have to do it”, Quiñones declared for “Amor y fuego”.

Patricio Quiñones said he was surprised by praise from Daddy Yankee. Photo: composition LR/Willax TV/Deysi Portuguez/URPI-LR

Daddy Yankee causes a furor by posing with an Alianza Lima shirt

The “Big Boss” of reggaeton surprised his Peruvian fans by going viral on social networks for posing with the jersey of one of the most recognized soccer teams in Peru: Alianza Lima.

It was the club’s social networks that were responsible for spreading the image on their social platforms and, in just a matter of hours, their Facebook post received more than 40,000 reactions.