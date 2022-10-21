All the way up! Patrick Quinones is a professional dancer who is living his best moment at a professional level, after being before the eyes of the world working in the cast of Daddy Yankee in his concerts in various parts of the world as part of ‘La Última Vuelta’.

As part of his tour, the ‘crabry‘ visited our country to present two shows on different dates, October 18 and 19, and made the National Stadium vibrate by filling its stands without leaving any space. What caught my attention the most was the humility of the ‘Big Boss’ by acknowledging the talent of the popular ‘Pato’ Quinóñez before all his audience and showing him as an example of self-improvement.

What did Daddy Yankee say to Patricio Quiñones?

The interpreter ofThe gas” was telling his story as an example of inspiration, since the singer Daddy Yankee started like any other dreamer and did not hesitate to present Patricio Quiñones as someone to admire.

“Callao in the house always. Those of us who come from below, there is an example (points to Patricio) that if you fight you can get where you want. From here in Peru. So that they see that my words are real. If you are studying, you are a sportsperson, athlete, musician or whatever you do, if you are from scratch with discipline and effort, you will achieve it”, said the artist and businessman in the field of music.

Patricio Quiñones was moved to return to Peru with Daddy Yankee

The dancer Patricio Quiñones returned to his native country with the entire cast of the singer Daddy Yankee, to be part of the artistic show with which the production of ‘crabry‘ delights their fans in every country they go to.

Dancer Patricio Quiñones is included in Daddy Yankee’s tour. Photo: Patricio Quiñonez/Instagram