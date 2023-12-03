Daddy Yanke, Puerto Rican singer with more than 30 years of musical career, says goodbye to the stages in the country where he was born. The famous interpreter of ‘La Gasolina’ will say goodbye in a last concert of ‘La Meta’, this Sunday, December 3, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan. The farewell to ‘Big Boss’ will not only be for his compatriots, because if you are in another country, you will be able to follow all the incidents of this unforgettable show. In this note we tell you more details.

YOU CAN SEE: Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González on the verge of divorce? This is what is known NOW

When is Daddy Yankee’s last concert?

The concert of Daddy Yankee, ‘La meta’, will be performed this Sunday, December 3, in Puerto Ricoand can be seen from anywhere in the world.

How to see Daddy Yankee’s last concert?

Daddy Yankee presents one last concert of his world tour and all his fans will be able to watch it LIVE via streaming, to do so you just have to enter theto event website and the cost to access the transmission is 74.77 soles ($19.99).

#Daddy #Yankee #Meta #LIVE #watch #Puerto #Rican #singers #concert