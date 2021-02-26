Daddy Yankee premiered the video for his new song “Trouble”This Friday, February 26. In this way, the reggaeton singer returned to music after a period of absence.

However, the surprise of the audiovisual production was the presence of the Peruvian actress Flavia Laos, who has participated in well-known telenovelas such as Come dance quinceañera and Princesses.

Through her Instagram account, Flavia Laos announced the news about the new achievement she achieved with the ‘King of reggaeton’. It is a work that shows a different facet of his artistic career.

The also influencer appeared dancing in several scenes of the video clip of “Trouble”. Also, in one snippet, he has a solo scene where the camera focuses on his face.

The audiovisual project would have been recorded during the pandemic, when the actress traveled to Miami in December 2020. After her return to Peru, she revealed that it was part of a collaboration with a great international artist, but at that time she decided to keep her identity in secret.

For its part, Daddy yankee sent a curious message to his detractors when announcing his new song. “All my life I worked without envying anyone and with respect for everyone. Thank you God for this opportunity, “wrote the reggaeton.

The song “Trouble”Is released on music platforms amid rumors of a new Daddy Yankee album. This is because, a few days ago, he attracted attention among his fans for the disappearance of his official Instagram account.

The video clip is in the number 1 of trends of Youtube and in just 11 hours of being released it has already exceeded 1,300,000 views.

