The singer Daddy Yankee filed a lawsuit against his ex -wife, Mireddys González, in which he requests a compensation of 250 million dollars (about 235 million euros) for irregularities and negligent handling at the head of their companies the Records and Cangris poster. The lawsuit, filed at the Carolina court and also directed against the sister, Ayeicha González, alleges violations of fiduciary duties, breach of contract and damage.

“The co -defendants Mireddys and Ayeicha González Castellanos proceeded to concentrate on their people a greater power than authorized and, together, they took negligent and selfish decisions that were harmful both for companies and Mr. Ayala Rodríguez (Daddy Yankee) as a personal and artist “, reads in demand.

In addition, according to the text, “they did not give an accurate account of their efforts.” “They disregarded formalities and demands of corporate legislation, made unwanted financial decisions, They negligently managed accounting And they unduly alienated Mr. Ayala Rodríguez of decision making, “he says.

One of the points of the demand mentions that on December 12 the González sisters they withdrew 100 million dollars from corporate accounts, In an apparent attempt to unilaterally liquidate business assets before the Court ordered them to deliver control.

Demand also states that The González sisters hid information, destroyed evidence, squandered resources, They breached existing contributory duties, did not keep the income generated by the artist’s work and stopped charging thousands of dollars in checks that expired.

The lawsuit between the parties continued after Daddy Yankee objected in February the decision of Judge Anthony Cuevas to conclude the process, claiming that the defendants had not yet delivered all the information of the required companies. Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González officially divorced on February 18after almost 30 years of marriage and two children in common.