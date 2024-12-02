Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee confirmed this Monday his separation from Mireddys Gonzálezwho was his wife for more than two decades and with whom he has two children in common.

“After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received from Mireddys“he wrote in a message on his social networks.

“My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times, and was a constant guide as we tried to overcome our differences,” added the artist, who retired from music last year to dedicate himself fully to professing his Christian faith.

The confirmation of the separation comes after months of rumors, which increased when Both stopped following each other on social networks.

Rumors of a new love

Furthermore, in recent weeks, Ramón Ayala, the artist’s first name, has been linked to the Colombian presenter Jessica Cediel, although neither of them has confirmed that there is a romantic relationship.

“This is not an easy moment, but I understand that it is part of my life process. It is up to me to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years,” he said.

Marriage has in common two children: Jeremy Ayala and Jeseaelys Ayala.

“I respect Mireddys’ decision and I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority,” added the singer of hits like ‘Gasolina’.