Latin singer Daddy Yankee surprised his followers a few weeks ago with the news of his retirement. One of the undisputed kings of reggaeton was going to pass through Murcia in 2020 within the Sunsetland festival, but it ended up being canceled due to the pandemic. The singer announced the release of one last album and a farewell tour. From the organization of the Sunsetland festival they have published a statement in which they explain that the Daddy Yankee concert that was going to take place in 2020 will not be held in the next edition of the concert cycle either. The singer’s contract with the festival had to be postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, but last summer the festival could not be held either, so the artist confirmed that he would perform at Sunsetland in the 2022 edition.

After announcing his withdrawal, the artist has canceled all the commitments of his 2022 European tour, among which was his appointment in Murcia. From the organization they regret that finally the artist will not participate in Sunsetland 2022. According to the organization, Daddy Yankee will come to Murcia in 2023 to give his last concert here.

If you can wait until 2023 to enjoy Daddy Yankee, you won’t have to do anything. Save your ticket for the next edition and you’ll be able to see the performance of one of the biggest names in reggaeton live. If you wish to return the ticket, the deadline to request the return will be from April 18 to May 2, both inclusive. The organization recalls that for tickets that were purchased in 2020, as they are operations of more than two years, this procedure must be managed by the bank, so the process may take longer.