It was at the beginning of this month of December when the popular reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee stepped forward to put an end to speculation that predicted a crisis in his marriage with Mireddys González after being linked to a television presenter. What the press predicted about a possible breakup in the marriage of more than two decades ended up being true and the singer made public his separation from the woman who is currently still part of his work team. «With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share important news about my personal life. After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, today my lawyers respond to the divorce request received from Mireddys,” he confirmed in a statement on social networks.

«My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times, and was a constant guide as we tried to overcome our differences. This is not an easy moment, but I understand that it is part of my life process. It is appropriate to accept and continue. “Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years,” he continued to say to make it clear that his family was his priority from now on when he has not been on stage for a year. However, what seemed like a separation on friendly terms has ended up triggering a larger court fight over Mireddys’ unceremonious attack on her ex-husband.

After Daddy’s statement on social networks, about which he said it would be the only one he would make, González took over in recent days and, with the opportunity in his hands, took the opportunity to throw a hint at the singer who now embraces the Christian faith. and denote that things could not have ended well between them. «I have the commitment as wife for more than 30 years and co-worker of Raymond Ayala. I inform you with integrity and truth that I live every day in the path of Father God, and that for irreconcilable reasons we are in this divorce process. “I understand that a true transformation is not about pretending, but about living a new lifestyle,” said the person keeping track of the artist, questioning his faith and without warning of the step he was about to take.

The new lifestyle that he wants to profess would be even more feasible if he takes into account that his plans include taking over the power of the singer’s fortune. In the last few hours, the legal representative of the reggaeton artist issued a statement to express the situation that the singer is experiencing due to the quarrels he would have with his ex-wife, since Mireddys and his sister have withdrawn almost 100 million euros from the bank accounts. of Daddy Yankee without authorization and he has inevitably taken legal measures against them.









«I confirm that my client presented applications for injunctions before the Court of First Instance. This, in response to actions by Mireddys González and her sister. Yesterday it became known that they made transfers for the sum of 100 million dollars from corporate bank accounts to be deposited in personal accounts without the knowledge or authorization of my client,” Daddy Yankee’s lawyer began by explaining his decision. The lawyer also confirms that the singer has been asking his ex-wife and his sister for access to his financial status for a year, but he was always denied and there was never transparency in the management of his professional accounts, since they worked in his name.

Thus, “in view of his previous actions, the unprudent administrative and economic management of the entities and the unauthorized withdrawals of large sums of money, which affect the stability of Mr. Ayala’s entities, he has had to resort to judicial avenue in search of protection,” concluded the issued letter, in which on behalf of the singer, the lawyer regrets the actions of the people in whom his client placed his trust. Now, the parties have limited contact and all contact will be through written channels between the defenses.