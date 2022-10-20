Daddy Yankee stirred up Peru with two concerts at the National Stadium this past October 18 and 19 with the tour “The last return world tour”. However, the singer from Puerto Rico not only excels in singing, but also in acting. In what movies did the interpreter of “Gasolina”, “Shaky, shaky” and more world successes act?

Daddy Yankee: Movies

“Vampires” (2004)

“Vampires” It had the special participation of Daddy Yankee in 2004, who by then already had his first studio album “Barrio Fino”, with “Gasolina” being the promotional single.

The movie “Vampires” tells the story of Jonathan, who after breaking up with his girlfriend meets Gloria, a charming young woman who, after a night together, leaves him curiously thirsty for blood. In this horror and suspense film from Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee plays “Bimbo”, who would become Gloria’s new boyfriend.

Daddy Yankee made his acting debut with “Vampires.” Photo: Umbrella Films

“Neighborhood Talent” (2008)

After his participation in “Vampires”, Daddy Yankee starred in “Neighborhood talent” in 2008, a film that portrays the struggle of Édgar, a young reggaeton musician who fights to get out of the drug world in Puerto Rico.

Although the reggaeton singer has stated that this film is not an autobiography, Daddy Yankee did emphasize the importance of making these types of problems in society visible:

“The film is not my autobiography, but it is still a true story that young people identify with. These are real events, for example, right now, while you and I are talking, a young man is perhaps being crossed in the neighborhood, ”he said at the premiere of the film, according to the Hoy portal.

Why is Daddy Yankee retiring?

With two appearances in the cinema, 20 compilation albums, 22 direct albums, seven studio albums, 67 singles and after a 30-year career, Daddy Yankee will retire from music after his “La Última Vuelta World Tour” tour because the The COVID-19 pandemic made him realize that he needed to live longer.

“I think that the pandemic was as if someone put the brakes on the world (…) When I entered that reflective state, I said: ‘I also need to live. I need a chance to really enjoy everything I’ve accomplished, and I’m healthy, I’m fine, I’m young,'” Daddy Yankee told Rolling Stone magazine.