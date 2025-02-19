Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González, who was his wife for almost 30 years and with whom he has two children in common, have been Divorced on Tuesdayalthough the legal lawsuit continues for the control of two corporations of the artist.

“I’m proud of me. No one knows everything that cost me let out people who lovedsay no, when I died to say yes, get up early, give me that palmadita on my back and motivate me when I was sadder, so thanks, but I don’t want to go back anymore. I appreciate the lessons and learning because without that, it would not be the woman I am today, “González said in a publication in the stories of his Instagram account.

Both decided to formalize the end of their marriage for “Irreparable rupture”according to the documents presented in the Court, through a videoconference, without attending the courts.

The divorce view was held on Tuesday and the order was issued on January 31 by Judge Eva Soto of the Court of First Instance (TPI) of Carolina, municipality in the north of Puerto Rico.

The separation of the couple was confirmed in December after months of rumors, which increased when Both stopped being followed on social networks.

The corporate lawsuit is still underway

The lawsuit for the control of the Records poster and the Cangris Inc. continues since singer Daddy Yankee objected on Wednesday the decision of Judge Anthony Cuevas to conclude The corporate lawsuit with his wife Mireddys Gonzálezclaiming that it has not yet delivered all the information of the required companies.

Judge Cuevas decided last week that it was not necessary for the González sisters to go to the deposits scheduled for this February with the lawyers of Daddy Yankee because he considered that the management letter contained the information requested so that the singer could have control of Companies.

The corporations dispute began after the González sisters last December They will make transfers for the total sum of 100 million dollars From the corporate bank accounts to personal accounts of each party, without knowledge or authorization of the artist.

At the end of last January, the singer announced that he had hired the expert bank security company CCG Consultants LLC, led by Carlos Cases Gallardo, former FBI’s chief in Puerto Rico, to “order” his corporations.