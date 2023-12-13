A new stage. Reggaeton singers Daddy Yankee and Don Omar They decided to make amends after seven long years of enmity. In a publication via Instagram, the Puerto Ricans indicated that both will represent the urban genre without rivalries. This event happens after Daddy Yankee confessed to Christ in his last concert as part of the 'La meta' tour, held in Puerto Rico. We tell you all the details in the following note.

What did Daddy Yankee say about Don Omar?

On his official Instagram profile, Daddy Yankee He thanked Don Omar for giving him the opportunity to talk openly about what happened in 2016, during his 'The Kingdom' tour. Let's remember that there was a mess in which, apparently, Yankee did not let his colleague sing.

“Today I feel calm knowing that that is behind us, and we are an example that we may have differences, but there will always be room for forgiveness. You have also been a great adversary and I will never stop recognizing everything you have also done for our movement. In this new stage of my life it is important for me to share my testimony with you and that my message does not remain just in words, but in actions, which are the greatest example of what Jesus does with our lives,” he wrote.

Their colleagues in the industry congratulated both of them for resuming their friendship. Photo: Instagram / Daddy Yankee

What did Don Omar say about Daddy Yankee?

Don Omar carried out the same action. With a photograph of Ayala On his Instagram profile, the 'Dile' singer also thanked his partner after the words he shared.

“Today we close the book that kept the best chapters of our controversial rivalry. Thank you for your words and for listening to mine that came from the heart too. (…). I am left with the good memories, the laughter, the dreams together and with the desire for one last round with such a great opponent. We will see each other again soon, because I owe you a hug and thank you in person. Meanwhile, long live King Daddy,” the post reads.