The artists Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny they were no strangers to the triumph of Argentina in Qatar 2022, They did not hesitate to congratulate, each one for their part, the albiceleste team and, of course, the star and team captain Lionel Messi. As is well known, both finalist teams had to reach a heart-stopping penalty shootout, as the contest was very close and the score tight. The PSG idol opened the final round to later establish himself as world champion.

Both urban artists used their social networks to leave a message to the South American squad that defeated France in the last match of the FIFA World Cup. Even, the ‘Bad bunny‘ He shared a video where he is seen celebrating a goal from Argentina.

What did Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny say?

the famous singers Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny They used their Twitter accounts to share their joy at the victory of the Argentina team against France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. This is what they said.

“Congratulations to Messi, he has just closed his career in a historic way. ‘The road is hard, but the hard one stays on the road’. Respect #10″ wrote the ‘Cangri’.

Daddy Yankee congratulated Argentina’s victory in Qatar. Photo: Twitter/ Daddy Yankee.

“ Wow, what a fucking game! The best I’ve ever seen! Congratulations, Argentina! It was done, world champions! Nobody deserved it more than you, nobody fought for it more than you! Messi, the goat!” Said the popular Benito.

Bad Bunny greeted Argentina’s victory in the World Cup. Photo: Twitter / Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny effusively celebrated Argentina’s triumph

This Sunday, December 18, Argentina won the Qatar 2022 final and Bad Bunny was one of the many who excitedly celebrated the triumph of Lionel Messi’s team. The singer of “Me porto bonito” shared the moment where the ‘albiceleste’ scored a goal.

In the Instagram post, the famous Puerto Rican jumps and kneels after the South American squad scored a goal that brought them closer to glory.