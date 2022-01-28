With few words, the singers Ana Victoria and Amanda Miguel They expressed the deep pain caused by the recent death of Diego Verdaguer due to Covid-19 in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Ana Victoria, daughter of Verdaguer, posted a picture on his official social media accounts where he mourns the recent loss and emphasizes that he will miss his father.

“With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all his public and friends, that dad left his beautiful body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… my mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times, ”Ana Victoria posted on Instagram.

Similarly, the wife and musical partner of the Argentine, amanda michael, posted a photo of the singer along with a message similar to that of his daughter where he asks the general public for understanding.

After announcing the news, Amanda Miguel and her daughter Ana Victoria They remained silent on social networks, where hundreds of Diego Verdaguer’s followers were incredulous and pessimistic about the death of their idol.

Last publication of Verdaguer

12 hours before sensitive death of Diego Verdaguer, A photo was published on the singer’s account where he appears with his wife and stage partner Amanda Miguel on a beach. In the image you can read part of the lyrics of “La ladrona”: “Take care of me, love me, kiss me, pamper me”

I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart,” Verdaguer wrote in a clear message to his wife.