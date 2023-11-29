‘Daddy left for heaven’: he was the Colombian who was murdered in a fight in Poland

Julio César Hernández is the victim of a brutal attack between Colombians in Poland. Based on reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and Police of that country, he was found dead in a home in the city of Tychy.

(In context: Atrocious fight between Colombians in Poland ended in tragedy: a young man died in the fight).

Hernández, born in Guamo (Tolima), was involved in a fight with other compatriots which occurred in a three-story house, located north of the Polish city.

“My girls! I don’t have the strength to tell you that your daddy has gone to heaven,” said a family member on social media to mourn his death.

Julio César Hernández, Colombian murdered in Poland.

Other relatives joined in the messages of condolences for the sudden case.

“There are such inexplicable things that happen in this life. God give us strength. Only I can tell him to take care of my chicken there in heaven, just as I take care of it here on earth,” said another family member.

See: Overturn in the Daniel Sancho case: Colombian would testify against the murdered Edwin Arrieta).

“Goodbye, uncle. Why did you leave me alone, daddy? We both couldn’t reach the finish line together,” wrote a nephew.

What is known about the fight between Colombians in Poland

Around 2 am on November 26, The Police were informed of a violent fight in the peripheral area of ​​Tychy.

House in Tychy, Poland, where the fight between Colombians occurred.

The uniformed officers, along with the Fire Department, moved to the area. They found the 34-year-old Colombian on the ground with a fatal wound. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, he was attacked with a knife from behind. Although he received first aid and resuscitation, he was pronounced dead at the home.

There was another Colombian, 21 years old, injured with blunt weapons, so he was sent to a hospital.

(More: She was the Colombian murdered along with her daughter in Tampa: a foreigner was captured).