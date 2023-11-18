Patrizia D’Addario chains herself to the Court of Bari: the ruin of the sensual model who bewitched Silvio Berlusconi

Is there a more tragic end than death? For Patrizia D’Addario, the former model from Bari whose revelations in the summer of 2009 sparked the scandal of parties with escorts in the residences of the then prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, yes. You can tell from his tear-streaked face while- chained in front of the courthouse in Bari – screams: “I have been suffering injustice for 15 years, I want to die here, in front of the Court where it all began. After I told the truth I ended up in hell.”

His face that appears transfigured by suffering and pain, and it is very different from the bright and beautiful one that distinguished itand which pushed Berlusconi to choose it to pass the Night Together. A night that she also documented with photographs, only to be overwhelmed by the vortex of scandal.

First commodified, debased and then exploited by the then militant opponents of the Cavaliere, it was badly overexposed and then abandoned. And now nothing remains of that sensual beauty that had captured everyone, and Patrizia D’Addario finds herself with a handful of flies in her hand, as she herself says: “I was an artist, a model – she says – and for 15 years instead I have been cleaning for a living”. She then asks to speak to a magistrate “so that someone can put an end to what is happening to me and what is causing my 80 year old mother to die”. You had already done so a few weeks ago before the Court. She had chained herself then she had been convinced to give up. On that occasion she said she was “desperate” because the lawyers took “a lot of money” from her and because she makes complaints “but no one – she said she – listens to me”.

