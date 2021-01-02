Like every year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the names of actors and filmmakers for the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards for the South’s film industry this year. This list includes many well-known names in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry. This year the names of Ajit Kumar, Dhanush and Jyothika have emerged from the Tamil industry.

He will get the award in Tamil

Ajit Kumar will be given the Most Versatile Actor Award, Dhanush will be given the Best Actor for the film ‘Asuran’ while Jyothika will be given the Best Actress Award for the film ‘Raatchasi’. Award for Best Director for the film ‘Otatha Seruppu Size 7’. Parathiban will get it. ‘Two Late’ will be given the Best Film Award while Anirudh Ravichander will receive the Best Music Director.



They dominated in Malayalam

Talking about the Malayali film industry, this time Mohanlal will get the Most Versatile Actor Award, Sooraj Venjaramudu will get the Best Actor Award. Parvati Thiruvothu will be given the Best Actress award while Madhu C Narayanan will be given the Best Director award. In this Malayalam, the Best Film Award will be given to ‘Uyare’ while Deepak Dev will be given the Best Music Director.

Telugu industry is also not behind

Talking about the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be awarded the Most Versatile Actor Award while Best Actor Award will be given to Naveen Polisetti. Rashmika Mandana will be given Best Actress for ‘Dear Comrade’ and Sujit for ‘Saaho’ for Best Director. This year’s Best Film Award has been given to ‘Jersey’, while S. Thaman will be awarded the Best Music Director.



These people won in Kannada cinema

Talking about Kannada films, Shivarajkumar will be given the Most Versatile Actor while Rakshit Shetty will be given the Best Actor Award. Tanya Hope has been voted best actress of the year while Ramesh Indira has been voted best director of the year. This year ‘Mookazjia Kanasugalu’ will be awarded the Best Film Award while V Harikrishna will be awarded the Best Music Director Award.