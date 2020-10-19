A small video shot in Belarus became viral on the network, where the security forces continue to violently disperse the protests – a little boy, seeing the special forces on the street, asked his father: “Dad, where are ours?”

The father replies to his son that ours are with flags. “Video of the day”, – this is how the newspaper commented on the 11-second video The Village Belarus… Internet users actively commented on this video:

“Through the mouth of a baby – speaks the truth. But every bastard in a helmet and with a baton was once a little kid and asked his parents – who I am … I grew up and realized – I am a g … don, protecting bandits for money. A prostitute in uniform. ”

“Victories to you with dad, mom and the whole country, baby.”

“It will take many years to regain trust and respect for fit people. The words of the oath of allegiance to the people have been nullified for the sake of bonuses for dispersing peaceful protesters. ”

“Poor kid: (Let yours with flags win.”

And in “Granah.ru” called this video “video of the year”.

One internet user posted another video under this Twitter post, writing: “Here are ours, baby.”

“The child’s reaction is priceless.”, – an Internet user with a nickname comments on the video “Dove”, who entered into a polemic with a man who said that the father was teaching his son to “hate the country.”

