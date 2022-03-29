The singer Alejandro Fernandez, “El Foal”inherited the love for Mexican music his father’s, Vicente Fernandez, who was the patriarch of one of the most acclaimed and respected dynasties both by the public and by the music industry. The ex-husband of América Guinart (mother of her children Alex and her twins Camila and América), treasures many memories next to her father, one of these being when He debuted at the age of five in the program “Siempre en Domingo” with Raúl Velasco.

Alejandro Fernández debuted with his father on the stage of “Siempre en Domingo”, which made this moment even more special.

It all happened in the 70’s. Vicente Fernández’s artistic career was “taking off”. The interpreter of songs like “El Rey”, “Acá entre nos”, “Por tu maldito amor” and many more, was guest on the program “Always on Sunday”so he traveled to San Antonio, Texas, United States, to be in said show conducted by Raúl Velasco.

“El Charro de Huentitán” took his son Alejandro Fernándezone of his “three foals”, but he was not alone as a companion, but for him to make his debut as a singer.

In that program, the little son of Vicente and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor (Doña Cuquita), came out on stage wearing a charro suit in shades of white and bone, riveted with golden threads and a bow of the same white, showing that he was a worthy representative of the musical legacy that his father began.

Alejandro Fernández performed the song “Alejandra” accompanied by the mariachi. In one part of his presentation, his nerves got the best of him and you forgot the lyrics. Given this, Vicente came to the rescue of his little foal and “saved” him on stage.

Vincent Fernandez Gomez began to sing and seeing his father by his side, Alejandro remembered the lyrics. The proud father stopped singing, for his offspring to finish his presentation, he stayed by his side to give him confidence and all his love.

“I have many memories, but one of the best is when I sang with him for the first time and I forgot the song, and it comforted me”, commented “El Potrillo” in an interview, about that moment that represented his musical debut with his dad.

He also shared that when his father held what was his last concert at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, he promised him that he would not let Mexican music die, “and project it to the whole world where the doors open to me, just like he did.”

When did Vicente Fernandez die?

The Patriarch of the Fernandez Dynasty suffered in August last year, a fall from his height at his home in Rancho Los Tres Potrillos, located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, state of Jalisco, Mexico. He was rushed to Hospital 2000 in the city of Guadalajara, and underwent a surgery for cervical injury.

A few days later, when Don Chente was recovering from the operation, after some studies, the doctors who treated him was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. This caused Alejandro Fernández’s father other health problems, remaining in the hospital for more than four months.

Vicente Fernández passed away on December 12, 2021 at the age of 81just the day when Mexicans commemorated the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, to whom the interpreter was very devoted.

According to the medical report, the cause of his death was multiple organ failure due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome. After the funeral and a public tribute, he was buried in his Rancho Los Tres Potrillos.

“Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you pa,” Alejandro Fernández said on his social networks, after the death of “El rey”, the greatest idol of Mexican music.