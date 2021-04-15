The serious injury of Jamal Murray, starting point guard and star of the Denver Nuggets who suffered a torn ligament, opened the door for more minutes for Facundo Campazzo in the rotation of his NBA team.

On the night of this Wednesday, the team from Cordoba receives the Miami Heat in the first game after the Canadian’s serious injury to his left knee was known, which will force him to be absent from the courts for the remainder of the season.

Although the also base of the Argentine basketball team will not be a starter, which will correspond to Mount morris (who is usually Murray’s first replacement), no doubt will have a more prominent place in setting up the game for the team.

And in short, play more or less, start or not, support in order to Facu makes you feel permanently. In the networks and also in the stadium, where Campazzo has to his most special fans.

Consuelo, his wife, he does not miss any game Since a few weeks ago the doors of the Ball Arena, the Nuggets stadium, were reopened so that he could attend a reduced number of audience.

And with her, of course, goes the little girl Sara, who was born two months before the 2019 China World Cup and, logically, changed the couple’s life.

It was the baby who gave a tender and sweet image when the presentation of “papa” was projected on the stadium screens.

Campazzo has been permanently in charge of recognizing how much has it served you of fuel in his life and in his career the presence of Consuelo. Even in an interview he gave Clarín, he was able to confess that she had had a lot to do with the change in habits that led him to his best version as a player.

Shortly before a World Cup that saw him figure and runner-up, the man from Cordoba attended the delivery and he saw firsthand the arrival into the world of his little girl.

“The girl brought home a lot of happiness. Although we slept a little less, it’s an incredible feeling. We are enjoying it and learning every day, but being very happy, “he told the site Básquet Plus shortly after.

“Something inside me changed she said then. I had already changed when I found out I was going to be a father. Hard defeats I did not want to take home. On the contrary, because you know that at home the situation is totally different. “

Look also