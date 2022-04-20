“We are down here in the tunnels and we will never give up. Many of us have relatives among the trapped civilians. What is happening (in Mariupol, ed) goes beyond human understanding “. The face of the most atrocious battle of the Ukrainian war has a beard and an exhausted, worried look as he delivers the message that has gone around the world: “We urge politicians, public figures and religious leaders not to remain indifferent to those who are locked up. here. Give us heavy weapons, these are the last hours, bring us help ». The appeal from the basement of Azovstal, the largest steel mill in Europe, is addressed to American President Biden and to his British counterparts Johnson and German Steinmeier. He, the commander of the last stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the port city struggling to the end not to fall into Russian hands, is called Sergey Volyn. He has the rank of Major, leads the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Bilinsky. He fights against fire from Moscow troops and pro-Russian separatists from earth and from heaven.

His image and voice have become the new symbol of resistance. “We sincerely hope that President Biden will listen to us and help us resolve our situation,” Volyn explains in a video on her Facebook page. “We believe this is one of the few people who can truly affect and resolve our condition in a short time.” The largest is the only one, the last foothold to understand at what point is the battle for the disputed factory, a Soviet-era steel plant with 30 meters deep tunnels, which in recent days has become the pivot of the war. The capture of Mariupol would be a significant victory for Russia, which withdrew from several cities and the capital, and suffered the sinking of one of its most important warships, the Moskva. It would also provide a land bridge between the Kremlin-controlled territory of Crimea and the Donbass region to the east, where Moscow is concentrating its offensive.

The forces of Kiev soldiers and civilian refugees in the corridors of the Azovstal are at their end. “In the basement people are rotting – says the commander -. There are no drugs, there are no cures ». Four days ago he had written a letter to Pope Francis, asking to intervene: «Your Holiness of him, I am not Catholic, I am Orthodox. Prayers are no longer enough. Help us evacuate. Satan wants to burn all living beings here ». Yesterday he revealed that at least 500 wounded are being held in the Azovstal, including civilians, who are perhaps 1000 in all. He does not, however, give numbers of soldiers, between the regular army and the Azov Battalion, fighting in defense of the steel plant.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry had issued a new ultimatum, which expired yesterday: surrender or we will kill you all. The bombing of the Azovstal goes on 24 hours a day, Volyn says. But Mariupol is still in Ukrainian hands. And while outside the plant, in the city, some buses evacuate civilians (about 120 thousand remain, according to the authorities), in the steel plant the last resources will still be enough: “We are aware of everything – he continues -, we try to keep The calm. We save water, we support each other, we try to help each other as much as possible and we continue as one man ». Volyn sleeps two or three hours a night. Among the soldiers, morale remains high, he explains: “We continue to carry out our mission.” In the city, “dozens of people lie under the rubble of burnt houses and bombed-out buildings. Crosses have sprung up in the courtyards and on the walls, makeshift tombs have appeared everywhere, heartbreaking remembrance of the loss of human life “.

The soldier’s Facebook profile is one of the photographs of the tragedy of the Ukrainian people. The young man, about thirty, only on 25 December posted pictures of his wedding in elegant clothes, with his partner Tatiana, who works in the world of finance. In March, not later than a month ago, Serhiy was holding her baby in her arms: both were dressed “for war,” the little one had a toy rifle in his hand. «Semper fidelis», reads the motto of the army in Ukrainian, chosen by the commander to represent him on the social network. He and his companions are ready to die in the Azovstal: «May the world do its best for us. Our oath of fidelity is not enough for Mariupol’s liberation », he declares to the world, with dignity and desperation.