After a strong argument, a man set fire to a home and caused the death of his son, a 19-year-old young man; The event occurred in the province of Neuquén, in Argentina, on March 26.

According to information from local media, the man identified as Federico “C” set fire to the home where his son lived. After a heated argument, the man reportedly sent the young man to sleep.

When his son was sleeping, Federico set fire to his house. It was the neighbors who called the police and the firefighters who, when they put out the fire, found the victim's body.

The father ended up accepting his guilt and turned himself in at the police station where he appeared with two lawyers. A neighbor reported that, apparently, his father and son consumed narcotics for three days, a fact that sparked the argument.

The witness said that Federico had set fire to some rags that he then used to burn the entire home and watched as the flames consumed everything.