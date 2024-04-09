Dream start to the season

Three podiums in three races held (given the forced absence of Jeddah) e 3-0 in the direct comparison with his teammate Charles Leclerc. For Carlos Sainz there could not have been a better response, at the beginning of 2024, to the decision taken during the winter by Ferrari not to renew his contract in order to be able to sign Lewis Hamilton next year.

The Spaniard's future is surrounded by a thousand rumors: it ranges from the allure of a return to the family Red Bull – to support Max Verstappen, as in 2015 but this time in the 'first team' – with the possibility of replacing his compatriot Alonso in Aston Martin. In between the options Mercedesin a sort of seat swap with Hamilton, and Sauberobviously with a view to the Audi 2026 project.

Future yet to be written

Those who know the Audi world well are the Carlos Sainz's father, Carlos sr. Always very active and present in his son's career, the four-time Dakar winner spoke about the market situation regarding the #55 also during the Transibérico Rally in which he was involved in Portugal. Despite the splendid start to the season, father Sainz recognized a certain concern for his son's future in the Circus given that at the moment all teams seem to want to wait to make the first movewhich would trigger a domino effect on the driver market.

“He is very strong, but at the moment it is not yet clear to us what will happen with his future – admitted Sainz sr. – that's what worries me the most. At least Carlos is sending a lot of positive messages and we hope they have an effect.”. Then questioned about Ferrari's decision to prefer Leclerc's confirmation to that of his son, Sainz responded diplomatically: “Logically it wasn't my decision and I don't think I'm the right person to comment on this choice appropriately”he concluded.