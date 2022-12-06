This is the sad story of a dad of 3 rescuing two children at sea. The current would have carried them away if he hadn’t intervened just in time to rescue them. Unfortunately, however, while managing to save two lives, the man was unable to save his own. For everyone he is a hero. His family mourns him.

Pete Rosengren he was the father of three children. His family lives in Batavia, Illinois. And to all of them the 42-year-old man is a hero, because last year he sacrificed himself to save the lives of two children who surely would have lost theirs at sea.

Pete Rosengren was in family vacation in Florida. They were all on the beach, even though there were two red flags indicating that bathing was forbidden, because the sea conditions were prohibitive. Yet there were two children playing and swimming in the water, regardless of the danger they were running.

When the man saw the two children in the sea, he started to check them. He knew they could get in danger. From the beach he noticed that they were in trouble and didn’t think twice: he immediately jumped into the waves to help them.

The man ran into the water from the two children, who could no longer get back to shore. The current had gotten too strong, the waves were too high, and the two of them were exhausted. The man managed to save them and bring them back to shore. But unfortunately he passed away.

Former Daily Herald executive Pete Rosengren was posthumously awarded a @Carnegie_Hero Medal for saving the life a child in Florida last year. https://t.co/zLgZDftNsj Street @dailyherald — Carnegie Hero Fund (@carnegie_hero) April 5, 2022